|
|
NIX, JR., NORMAN JERRY
Norman Jerry Nix, Jr., 69, of Ocala departed to our Father in Heaven, our Lord and Savior on November 12, 2019. Jerry was born and raised in Ocala by a loving family and held a lifetime loving relationship with all of them. Jerry always appreciated his community of friends and neighbors. He enjoyed the freedom of independence by living his life on his terms. As the proud son of a carpenter and entrepreneur, Jerry learned many skills from his father. He challenged his own ability and skills to start up and run a successful carpenter business, delivering emergency vehicles all over the US and as a code enforcement contractor. He always had great pride in his work and professional ethics.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Jerry Nix, Sr.; and mother, Myrtle Estelle Nix; niece, Lory Ann Verdon.
He is survived by his four sisters and their husbands, Norma Nix Harber (Skip), Becky Nix Verdon (Larry), Barbara Nix George (Tim) and Deborah Nix Carter (Skip) all from Ocala. Jerry, is also survived by his seven nieces and nephews, many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
As a long time member of First Baptist Church, he was saved and baptized. Jerry LOVED fishing, enjoyed hunting, southern cooking and being part of a large family and friends, all the while making jokes and making laughter and bringing smiles to friendly faces.
His family and friends will be hosting a celebration of life December 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm, 700 NE 142nd Ave. Silver Springs, 34488. Please NO flowers, but donations to Hospice of Marion County 'Legacy House' would be appreciated. What he would like best is showing respect for him by performing random acts of kindness, thinking of him with a smile and passing it on. If you plan on attending, please contact Norma at 352-690-1708 or Deborah at 352-572-8710.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019