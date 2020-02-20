|
|
TANK, NORMAN
Norman W. Tank, 74, died February 14, 2020 at the Legacy Hospice House. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Mr. Tank moved to Dunnellon, Florida in 2004 but had lived in Central Florida since 1975. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and was referred to lovingly as Opa. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1967.
He was devoted in his faith to God and loved Dunnellon Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder and Deacon. Norman enjoyed sharing the good news of Jesus Christ and loved music and art. His passion for art provided him an opportunity to teach many art classes in Ocala, Dunnellon, Mt. Dora, Eustis and Tavares. He had painted a collection of beautiful pictures and sculpted many rocks and pieces of clay. He loved agriculture, enjoyed riding horses, and raising goats and chickens.
Mr. Tank earned an Associates' Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Washtenaw Community College and attended Michigan State University. He began his working career at the General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan. During Norman's career, he was a school teacher, artist, semi driver, farmer, factory worker, house painter, care giver and non-emergency transport driver.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Tank; son, Brandon Tank and his wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Kryztov, Lydia, and Xander; his brother, Richard Tank and his wife, Ann; his brother, Robert and his wife, Joyce; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 3PM, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut Street, Dunnellon, Florida 34431. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dunnellon Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Marion County. Cremation will be handled by Baldwin Brothers.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020