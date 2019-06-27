|
|
BROWN, NORRIS (NORIES)
Ocala - Mr. Norris (Nories) Brown, age 66, transition on June 18, 2018 at Ocala Regional Medical Center due to an accident on the job. Mr. Norris (Nories) was a tree climber and tree trimmer.
Cherishing his precious memoriesa devoted daughter, Cadrina Brown - Taylor (William); sons, Norris Brown, Jr (De'Anna), Justine Lennoris Brown (Johnica); 17 grandchildren; one great grandchild; two God-children; sister, Sophie Thompson; brother, Jerry Brown (Belinda); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Welcome Stranger MBC, Rev. Jamie Pullings, Pastor, Eulogist, Rev. Roosevelt Hunt, Sr. Public visitation for Mr. Norris (Nodes) Brown will be held from 4:00Pm until 6:30 PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, FL. (352) 620-0573. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019