SAMUEL II, O. B., 82
Mr. O. B. Samuel, II was born and raised in Ocala, FL to Robert and Edna Samuel (both deceased). He was educated at Belleview Santos High. After graduating from high school O.B. 'Lil O.B' as he was affectionately called, began working with his uncle, O. B. Samuel, Sr.(deceased) and from there he moved to Atlanta to go to school at Gupton Jones Morturary College and became a licensed embalmer and funeral director for the state of Florida and Georgia. He was a dedicated employee of Murdaugh Brothers Funeral Home and Herschel Thornton Mortuary, both in Atlanta. He remained in Georgia for the rest of his life.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving soul mate, Ms. Claudette Beauford; three sons, Rodney, Brett (Lisa), and Dorian Samuel; daughter, Katrina Samuel Strong (Larry); nine grandchildren; four great grands; brother, Reginald Samuel; one sister, Shirley Samuel Owen; and special cousin, O. B. Samuel, Jr.
A homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. A public visitation will be at O. B. Samuel Funeral home, 21 SE 10th St. Williston, FL on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 noon- 2 pm. followed by a graveside memorial at 5:30 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Burrell Cemetery in Ocala (Santos) FL, under the direction of O.B Samuel, Jr. LFD.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020