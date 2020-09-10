MOSLEY, O.B.
Summerfield - O.B. Mosley, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on the Lord's Day, September 6, 2020. He was born August 27, 1935, in Lexington, AL, to the late Odis Mosley and Bertha Shelton Mosley. He moved here from Alabama, in 1955. He retired from Certified Grocers of Ocala, where he was Director of Building and Grounds Maintenance. O.B. loved to hunt, fish, sing gospel music, and spend time with his family. His sister said he was always the upbeat one and kept everyone entertained.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Millinee Hulsey Mosley; his parents; three brothers, Herman, Kineleus, and Willard; one sister, Estelle Newton.
He is survived by his second wife, Willie White Mosley; sons, Keith Mosley (Debbie), Mark Mosley (Beverly); daughter, Lydia Willard (Grady); step-sons, Stan White (Helene), Mark White (Margaret); brother, T.W. Mosley; sisters, Westelle McGraw, Gwendolyn Long, and Patricia Balentine; grandchildren, Roy and Jason Willard, Julie Townsend, Melissa Thompson, Kristin Estes, Shelly Carver, and Michele Milburn; step-grandchildren, Tim White, Brian White, Amanda Ceremelli, Stephanie Rider, and Hunter White; 19 great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren and countless other nieces, nephews, friends, and family who were touched by his life. O.B. served God by teaching and preaching the gospel and living his life as a godly example. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Belleview, Florida.
Viewing at 9:30 before the Graveside service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barnes Cemetery with Pastor Rocky Culpepper officiating. In helping with social distancing, feel free to bring your own lawn chair. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to care for the Covid ICU unit at AdventHealth Foundation Ocala, 1500 S.W. 1st Ave. Ocala, Florida 34471 (In Memory of O.B. Mosley) or directly at https://donation.adventhealth.com
for families in need. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.