MARINICH, OLEG G.
Beloved brother, father, and grandfather, 86, Mr. Oleg Marinich of Ocala, FL, Formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, passed away Monday, January, 20, 2020.
Oleg was born in Paris, France, January, 5, 1934 and was raised and lived in New York City, NY before moving to South Plainfield, NJ. He was the proud son of Russian immigrants George and Lydia Marinich, who fled Russia after the Russian revolution of 1917.
He is survived by his brother, Vladimir; his sons, George, Victor, Andrei, and Mark; and ten grandchildren.
He was a computer engineer who spent most of his career at Lockheed Electronics in North Plainfield, NJ. He traveled frequently for work and pleasure, ultimately visiting more than 30 countries. In addition to English, he spoke Russian, Spanish, French, and some Mandarin.
Since moving to Ocala 15 years ago, Oleg was an active member and treasurer of Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Ocala.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mark the Evangelist Greek Orthodox Church, in Belleview, FL. Viewing is 4:00-8:00pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at McCriskin-Gustafson, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ. Funeral service is 9:30am Monday, January 27, 2020 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 400 Delmore Ave, South Plainfield, NJ. Internment will be at St. Vladimir's Cemetery, 316 Cassville Road, Jackson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 400 Delmore Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080, Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 9926 SE 36th Ave, Belleview, FL 34420, St. Raphael of Brooklyn Orthodox Church, 1277 N. Paul Dr., Inverness, FL 34453.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020