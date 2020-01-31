Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
OLIVE B. ALFRED Obituary
ALFRED, OLIVE B.
Olive B. Alfred, 77, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Advent Health Care Center of Ocala. Born in Trinidad, West Indies, came to the states in 1965 and was a Registered Nurse for forty two and half years before retirement. She was a member of Ocala Baptist Chapel, and enjoyed traveling and fishing trips with her brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Alfred; four brothers; and four sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
The family will be having calling hours on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, all family and friends are welcome to share with the family. Olive's celebration of life service will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Chapel at 910 Silver Springs Blvd. Come and help celebrate Olive's life with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
