Olivia Diann King
Olivia Diann King
Valdosta, GA - Olivia Diann King, 77, of Valdosta, GA gained her wings and entered Heaven on November 16, 2020 surround by her loving family in her home she shared with her wonderful husband of 57 years in Ocala, FL. She loved fishing, riding down country roads, and watching old western movies. She was also a diehard Cubs fan. Olivia will be in our hearts and thoughts until we are reunited in Gloryland. She will be greatly missed by all the people that ever had the pleasure to meet her.
She is survived by her loving husband, James G. King; two children, Mary A. Lawrence of Ocala, FL, and George A. King of Summerfield, FL; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Gwen Lyle, Phyllis Bright, and Aimee Stanland; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Olivia has reunited in Heaven with her parents, George William and Mary Frances Hare; her brother, George William Hare, Jr.; and grandson, Kirby Wayne Lawrence.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
