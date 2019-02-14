|
PARKER, OLLIE J.
Ollie J. Parker was born in Ocala, Florida but spent her adult life in Lakeland, Florida. She worked in nursing for over 30 years, starting at Lakeland General Hospital which later became Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She attended St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Lakeland, yet kept a close relationship with her childhood church New Jerusalem where she was a member.
Ollie is survived by two of her sons, Kelvin R. Parker I, and Lloyd J. Parker I (Karen); daughter-n-laws, Crystal and Lucretia; brothers, Sonny Robinson, and Ernest Johnson (Barbara); grandsons, Kelvin II, James II, Justin (Patricia), Lloyd II, Gabriel, Avery, and Julian II; granddaughters, Julia (Derek) Michelle (Turner), and Chelsey; and a host of nieces, nephews and close kin.
Ollie is preceded in death by her sons, James I and Julian I; her grandchildren, Christopher and Jayda; her brother, Floyd, Jr.; and her parents.
A celebration of the life of Ollie J. Parker will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 am, at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 9010 SW 34th Street, Ocala, FL 34417. The family will be greeting visitors at 10:00 am at New Jerusalem prior to the service. Services entrusted to Clark Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019