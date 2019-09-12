|
JACKSON, ORA LEE SIMS
Ora Lee Sims Jackson, 73, a lifelong resident of Ocala, transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Ora Lee dedicated her life to educating, serving, mentoring, and coaching in the Public School System of Marion County for over 20 years. Her career as an educator allowed her to impact the lives of students and colleagues as a Dean at North Marion High School and Dunnellon High School. She was the swimming instructor at Hampton Pool, and she also coached basketball, softball, track and field at North Marion HS. Ora Lee was an active member of St. Paul AME Church, Ocala. She served faithfully on the Laura Sampson Area Women's Missionary Society and as the former Central Conference Area YPD Director. Her civic involvement included membership of both Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and The Order of Eastern Star. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, educator, Servant and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ora Lee is survived by her daughter, Dr. Tamara (Jason) Baker-Drayton; sister, Vivian Simpson; brothers, J.Z. (Jake) Sims, Jr., Herman Sims, Sr.; adopted siblings, Curtis (Janice) Sims, Linda Baker, Johnnie Mae Allen; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7PM at St. Paul AME Church, Ocala. A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, 11:00AM at St. Paul AME Church, 718 NW 7th Street, Ocala. Interment: Faith Memorial Gardens, Ocala. POSTELL'S MORTUARY Pine Hills Chapel is providing service for the Jackson family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019