LEWIS, JR., OSCAR H., 95
Went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1923. Oscar was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of over 70 years, daughter Patti Clark (Ben), son David Lewis (Vicki), granddaughter Jodi Uhrick (Chad), granddaughter Traci Skinner (Dudley), great grandchildren Tori, Josh, and Mason, and his sisters Marion Covalt and Mary Weisheier (James).
Oscar was a World War II Veteran who received a purple heart and two bronze stars among other awards serving his country. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, and bowler.
Oscar was a faithful member of St. Matthew's Lutheran's Church, Ocala, Florida where a memorial service will be held on May 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be on May 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery - Bushnell.
Oscar was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. His love and spirit will live on in those that knew and loved him. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019