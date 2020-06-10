LOTT, OSCAR 'BUBBA', 75

Oscar 'Bubba' Lott, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Ocala, Florida with his loving family by his side. Bubba was born on December 12, 1944 in Lowell, Florida to the late Oscar L. and Velma A. Lott. He resided in Marion county his entire life, graduating from North Marion High School. He proudly served in the National Guard for six years. Crop farming was his lifelong passion. He had an incredible work ethic which inspired others.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Freddie; and sister, Linda Guynn. He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife of over fifty years, Henrietta Wieneke Lott; daughter, Beth Boris (Bob); and grandson, Jacob Boris. His sisters, Carolyn Hardin (Bobby) and Sara Mae Harper Noegel; and his brother-in-law, Buddy Guynn; as well as close family and friends who will miss him dearly every day. Bubba loved being outdoors, working in his beautiful garden, hunting with friends, fishing with his wife, cooking for others, and watching sports. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, love, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 11 A.M. at Flemington Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Philman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Internment will be at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick. Donations may be made in Bubba's memory to Flemington Baptist Church or Hospice of Ocala. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home of Anthony.



