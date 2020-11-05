1/
Othel Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Othel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Othel Johnson
80 passed away October 26th. Military Honors Services for Mr. Johnson was held Wednesday, November 4th at 1:00 pm. His memory lives on in his three daughters; Venezia Fillmore, Travis Lester and Theresa Susino (Paul) all of Ocala, FL; six grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; siblings; Willie Beatrice Lawton, Tampa, FL; Otis Johnson (Mary) Ocklawaha, FL, Frank Johnson and Brenda Cunningham, Lake Mary, FL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and life/career friends. Services were entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
May God bless the family in their great loss of a love one
Mike Graham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved