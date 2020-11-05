Or Copy this URL to Share

Othel Johnson

80 passed away October 26th. Military Honors Services for Mr. Johnson was held Wednesday, November 4th at 1:00 pm. His memory lives on in his three daughters; Venezia Fillmore, Travis Lester and Theresa Susino (Paul) all of Ocala, FL; six grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; siblings; Willie Beatrice Lawton, Tampa, FL; Otis Johnson (Mary) Ocklawaha, FL, Frank Johnson and Brenda Cunningham, Lake Mary, FL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and life/career friends. Services were entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade"



