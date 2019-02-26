Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA JONES PATRICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAMELA JONES PATRICK Obituary
PATRICK, PAMELA JONES
Pamela Jones Patrick, 69, of Ocala went to be with her Lord on February 21, 2019. She was a retired accountant with North East Controls in Clifton Park, NY. Pamela loved gardening, breeding butterflies, going to Bible Study and had a huge passion for cooking and helping others.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Charles Patrick; sons, David Barringer (Rita) and Scott Barringer (Cynthia); daughter, Robin (Harry); stepsons, David Patrick (Marsha) and Denis Patrick (Joyce); 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and her fur babies, Holly and Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala 236-7813, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11AM - 12PM. The funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 12PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.