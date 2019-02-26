|
|
PATRICK, PAMELA JONES
Pamela Jones Patrick, 69, of Ocala went to be with her Lord on February 21, 2019. She was a retired accountant with North East Controls in Clifton Park, NY. Pamela loved gardening, breeding butterflies, going to Bible Study and had a huge passion for cooking and helping others.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Charles Patrick; sons, David Barringer (Rita) and Scott Barringer (Cynthia); daughter, Robin (Harry); stepsons, David Patrick (Marsha) and Denis Patrick (Joyce); 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and her fur babies, Holly and Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala 236-7813, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11AM - 12PM. The funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 12PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019