|
|
LECORN, PARIS MARIE
Ocala, Florida - Paris Marie Lecorn, age 18 months, transition to be with the heavenly father on November 4, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories parents, Jalissa Clark and Maurice Lecorn; brothers, Jamari Clark, Sabrahm Knight, Coleman Clark; sister, Zenani Clark; grandparents, Henry Jones, Sherrel Lecorn, Michael Lecorn; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and sorrowing friends.
The family has scheduled a Private Life celebration for Paris Marie Lecorn on Saturday, November 16, 2019 a Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019