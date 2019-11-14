Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Resources
More Obituaries for PARIS LECORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PARIS MARIE LECORN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PARIS MARIE LECORN Obituary
LECORN, PARIS MARIE
Ocala, Florida - Paris Marie Lecorn, age 18 months, transition to be with the heavenly father on November 4, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories parents, Jalissa Clark and Maurice Lecorn; brothers, Jamari Clark, Sabrahm Knight, Coleman Clark; sister, Zenani Clark; grandparents, Henry Jones, Sherrel Lecorn, Michael Lecorn; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and sorrowing friends.
The family has scheduled a Private Life celebration for Paris Marie Lecorn on Saturday, November 16, 2019 a Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PARIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -