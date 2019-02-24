|
|
PRICE, PARRISH TROY
Ocklawaha -Parrish Troy Price, age 56, passed away while doing one of the things he enjoyed the most-flying. He was an avid RC and Drone enthusiast who had recently realized his dream of flying a real aircraft. Born in Orlando, Florida on October 20, 1962. He made Ocklawaha, Florida his home for most of his life. He played bass guitar in the family band, Price and Company for 32 years. He also played bass guitar with his cousin, Carl Price for 13 years as T&C entertainment. Troy, (W4GMZ), was an active member of the HAM Radio community climbing towers and helping other HAM members in any way that he could. He was a loyal employee of Closetmaid for over 35 years.
Troy was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend.
Troy is survived by his mother, Joyce Owens; sister, Eleanor 'Susie' Williams (Bryan); daughter, Cassie Price; grandchildren, Mylan Troy Price, Mason Riley Price and Julia Elizabeth Peace; niece, Ariel Phillips; and nephew, Parrish Williams. Also survived by his close friend and flying mentor, Roy Taylor along with many other heartbroken friends, family members; and his beloved Pep, The Soul Train singing Chihuahua. Troy was a blessing to all who were lucky to know him.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:00 PM at Moss Bluff Baptist Church 17515 SE 95th Street Road Ocklawaha, Florida 32179. Arrangements under the care of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019