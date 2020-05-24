CORAM, PATRICIA A.
Patricia A. Coram, 88, of Valrico, Florida, born in Tampa on August 26, 1931, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2020. She was a Pastor's wife who loved Jesus and her family dearly. She was a member of First Baptist Church Brandon, and a retired Lunch Room Manager for the Hillsborough County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Coram, Sr. She is survived by her children, Rick Coram (Judy) of Jacksonville, Ron Coram (Pauline) of Valrico, Rhonda Hawkins (Allen, Sr.) of Valrico, Patti Lusk (Ronnie) of Valrico, Sue Quinley (Pete) of Glen St. Mary, and Rob Coram, Jr. (Shari) of Plant City; 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and many other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 26 at 3:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Brandon, 216 N Parsons Avenue, Brandon, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 P.M. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. For those unable to attend, the funeral service and graveside committal will be live-streamed at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2020.