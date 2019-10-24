|
|
BUTCHER, PATRICIA ANN
Patricia Ann Butcher, 76, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 due to complications of breast cancer. She was born October 28, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, New York to James and Helen Montesion. She was baptized in Fort Worth, Texas in the summer of 1975. On August 8, 1980, she married David Michael Butcher. Patricia was a faithful servant of Jehovah and looked forward to life on paradise earth.
She is survived by her husband, David; her daughters, Darlene Taylor and Deanna Scala; her grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Justin Taylor, and Elijah Scala. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Montesion; cousin, Dorothy Alexander, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 5221 Pecan Road on the afternoon of October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019