EPPS, PATRICIA ANN

Ocala - Patricia Ann Epps, 64, passed away July 4, 2020.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Epps will be a private gathering. Co-Pastor Gerald Colyer will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

