PATRICIA ANN EPPS
EPPS, PATRICIA ANN
Ocala - Patricia Ann Epps, 64, passed away July 4, 2020.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Epps will be a private gathering. Co-Pastor Gerald Colyer will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
