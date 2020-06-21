PATRICIA ANN MARTIN
MARTIN, PATRICIA ANN
Patricia Ann Martin, 78, of Belleview, passed away June 15, 2020 under hospice care at the Hampton Manor Belleview Assisted Living.
Patricia was born in New Bedford, MA to Camille and Eva Martin on October 9, 1941.
She graduated in 1959 from Dartmouth High School and she married Denis Ledoux in 1960 and had four children, her son, Steven (Michele) Ledoux, Croghan, NY; children, Jake (his fiancé, Julia) and Camille; her son, Barry (Michele) Ledoux, Pace, FL; daughter, Heather (Eric) Frulla; great grandchildren, Kevin and Collin; her daughter, Debra Locklear (companion, Archie) Laurinburg, NC; her daughter, Lisa (Ed) Cross, Ocala, FL; children, Edward, Jr., Andrew, Amanda (Micah) Bell; and great grandchildren, Jaylin and Hayden.
She is survived by her three sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Berger, Dunnellon, FL, Linda Blackman, Ocala, FL, Sheila Caswell (companion, Bruce) Ocala, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mike Hager.
She loved to travel, go dancing and enjoyed cooking.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at Cross Pointe Ocala Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Hospice of Marion County.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
