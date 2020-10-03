1/1
Patricia Ann "Pat" (Shull) Mason
Patricia "Pat" Ann Mason (Shull)
Ocala, FL - Patricia "Pat" Ann Mason (Shull), 64, Ocala, Florida, passed away September 28, 2020. She was born September 1, 1956 in Columbia, SC.
She loved gardening, cooking and caring for her family and animals. She especially loved hummingbirds. She enjoyed going out dancing with her husband and they frequented many car shows together. Pat also loved going to festivals and markets with her daughter or friends.
Pat worked for Marion County most of her career and was heavily involved in Helping Hands among other organizations. She was a huge giver with always a willingness to help others and give her time, energy, money, and her heart.
Pat is survived by her husband Jimmy; daughter, Shellie Joyner; son Dawlton; sister, Pamela "Pam" Staton; brother-in-law Billy; niece Jessie; grandchildren Maia Grace Sutton and Christopher Mason; stepfather Bill Humphries and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Sam and sister Mazie Lever.
The family would like to acknowledge their close friends Gayle Austin and Marshall White for being incredibly supportive, during this time.
"Amazing Grace! How sweet the sound
When we've been there ten thousand years
Bright shining as the sun,
We've no less days to sing God's praise
Than when we'd first begun."
Songwriter: John Newton
Services to be held at Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL on Friday October 16th at 2pm and celebration of Pat's life held at the Ocala Boat Basin at 4pm.
In her honor, please consider contributing to The American Cancer Society or giving blood as Pat was passionate about donating blood regularly.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
