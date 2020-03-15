|
SKEAN, PATRICIA ANN
Patricia Ann Skean, passed away at Estelle's House in Ocala, Florida on March 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Pat was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on February 14, 1940 to Marvin and Marion Graves. After growing up in St. Petersburg, Florida, Pat and her family moved to Ocala in 1971. She was employed for many years by SunTrust Bank. Upon retiring, she and her husband, Jim, enjoyed traveling.
Pat is survived by her husband, James Skean; daughter, Pamela Wormser (Mark); step daughter, Jammie Powell; grandsons, Matthew Tuck (Kat), and Kevin Tuck (Laura); and great granddaughter, Rileigh Ann Tuck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved sister, Karen Holmes.
Per the family's request, no service will be held at this time.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020