LAGRANGE,
PATRICIA CAROLYN GOAR
Patricia Carolyn Goar LaGrange, 92 of Ocala, Florida and Woodway, Texas passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Ocala. Mrs. LaGrange, a widow, was born in Worthham, Texas to parents William Preston Goar and Caroline Powledge Goar and lived her first 20 years in Highland Park, Texas. She was a loving wife to William Albert LaGrange for 59 years, lived in Syracuse, New York for many years and then moved to Woodway (Waco), Texas to be nearer to her southern roots. She graduated with a B.A. from Southern Methodist University and was a lifelong member of the Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority.
She was a loving mother and a gracious hostess with a special way of making her friends feel welcome, played the piano, loved music and loved to read, particularly about England and history. She traveled extensively with her husband throughout her life.
Mrs. LaGrange is survived by her two children, her daughter, Laura M. (LaGrange) Wright of Ocala, and her life partner, Paul Coia; and her son, Jay W. LaGrange and his wife, Cheryl of New Hartford, Connecticut; their two daughters, Sarah LaGrange and Rachel (LaGrange) Newton, her husband, Sean Newton and their daughter, Keira Newton. She leaves many cousins and two nephews.
Mrs. LaGrange was predeceased by her younger sister, Sara Terrell.
She will be interred at the Hillcrest Mausoleum and Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. A memorial is being planned for a later date. Many thanks to the staff of Timber Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 S.W. 105th Street, Ocala, FL 34481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019