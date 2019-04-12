|
CHAMBERLAIN,
PATRICIA B., 80
Pat passed away April 7, 2019 after a short illness. Pat was born in Greenport, NY. She moved to Florida after becoming a nurse and to escape the cold winters of the northeast. She moved to St. Francisville, LA in the early 90's where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Chamberlain. They resided in Louisiana until 2018, when they returned to Florida to be closer to some of their children. They enjoyed 21 years of marriage.
Pat leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Lawrence Chamberlain; her daughters, Tracey Meltzer and Wendy Melnyk; son-in-law, Mike Meltzer; her grandson, Mark Meltzer; step-children, Butch Chamberlain, Bruce Chamberlain, Karen Martin; her brother, Harvey Brown; and sister-in-law, Mary Brown; and niece, Elizabeth Sandeman and husband, Todd Sandeman; and her cat, Tiger.
Her son, Mark Benson, predeceased her.
There will be a celebration of Pat's life on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the home of Carmen and Matthew Lyons 4573 SW 98th St., Ocala, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019