Patricia (Deming) Clementson
Ocala - Patricia Ann Clementson, 73, passed away in her home accompanied by her family on Friday October 2nd, 2020. Born in Rochester, MN and raised in Kellogg, MN. Upon graduating St Felix High Scholl in 1965 she went to business college in Minneapolis, MN. Upon Graduating she moved to Washington DC to work for the Government.
She met her husband George Henery Michael Clementson II and was married in 1968. She moved back to Rochester, MN and worked for the Mayo Clinic until she moved to Florida in 1983. She worked for a local hospital in Ocala, FL for over 20 years. For the last eight years she worked as a traveling medical consultant which she enjoyed very much.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She had been to almost all 50 states and several foreign countries. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going antiquing. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mildred Deming as well as her sister Joanne Brinkman and her brother Robert Deming. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years George Henery MichaelClementson II: children George Henery Michael Clementson III, Kristin Corcoran, and Heidi Pottle: siblings Barbara Getz of Oronoco, MN, Dorothy Sutter(Steve) of Auburn CA, William Deming(Barbara) of Wabasha, MN, Michael Deming(Dorothy) of Kasson, MN: 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the American Cancer Society
. Services will be held October 17th at 11am at Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL