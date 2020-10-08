1/
Patricia (Deming) Clementson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Deming) Clementson
Ocala - Patricia Ann Clementson, 73, passed away in her home accompanied by her family on Friday October 2nd, 2020. Born in Rochester, MN and raised in Kellogg, MN. Upon graduating St Felix High Scholl in 1965 she went to business college in Minneapolis, MN. Upon Graduating she moved to Washington DC to work for the Government.
She met her husband George Henery Michael Clementson II and was married in 1968. She moved back to Rochester, MN and worked for the Mayo Clinic until she moved to Florida in 1983. She worked for a local hospital in Ocala, FL for over 20 years. For the last eight years she worked as a traveling medical consultant which she enjoyed very much.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She had been to almost all 50 states and several foreign countries. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going antiquing. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mildred Deming as well as her sister Joanne Brinkman and her brother Robert Deming. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years George Henery MichaelClementson II: children George Henery Michael Clementson III, Kristin Corcoran, and Heidi Pottle: siblings Barbara Getz of Oronoco, MN, Dorothy Sutter(Steve) of Auburn CA, William Deming(Barbara) of Wabasha, MN, Michael Deming(Dorothy) of Kasson, MN: 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the American Cancer Society. Services will be held October 17th at 11am at Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved