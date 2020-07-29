1/1
PATRICIA D. SAUNDERS
SAUNDERS, PATRICIA D.
It is with great sadness that the family of Pat Saunders announces her death following many years of declining health. She died peacefully in Ocala, FL on July 7, 2020.
Born February 9, 1945 Pat is survived by her sister, Sandra Collins of Ocala, FL; her nephew, Sean (Ayako) Moore and their son, Joshua, of Northlake, TX.
She is preceded in death by both parents, William and Paula Saunders.
Pat spent many years as a contract programmer in California, Texas, and Massachusetts. Once she retired, her passion was genealogy where she is a well known and respected researcher using the account
PatSaunder@AOL.com. She enjoyed attending sports and music events at University of Notre Dame.
A Celebration of Life will be held via video conference at a date to be determined. Donations in her memory can be made to Feeding America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
