Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
PATRICIA DONNELLY ADAMS

PATRICIA DONNELLY ADAMS Obituary
DONNELLY ADAMS, PATRICIA
Patricia Donnelly Adams, 87, was called home to be with the Lord July 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Hayley June Hayward; sisters, Catherine Eichinger and Margaret Clancy; husband, George Edward Donnelly and husband, Robert Adams.
Patricia is survived by her children; Brian Donnelly (LouAnn Cohick Robertson), Mary (Bill) Wagner, Mark Donnelly, Lisa (William) Fox, George (Denita) Donnelly, Julie (Beau) Inman; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Al, Dan, Jack and Joseph Donnelly; sister, Marion Rose Nolan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia was born in Albany, New York, June 3, 1932. She was the daughter of John J. Donnelly and Lola Louise Perrault Donnelly. Patricia was a recent resident of Silver Springs, Florida. Patricia was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Forest Lodge, the South Point Church, loved playing bingo, but most of all, she loved her family dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4pm, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel East, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471. Phone (352) 732-9944. To offer condolences to the family, please visit robertsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019
