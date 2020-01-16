|
BALL, PATRICIA E.
Patricia E. Ball, 78 of Ocala, FL passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Advent Health Care Center. Pat was born in Interlachen, FL, and moved to the Ocala area 61 years ago. She is a retired office manager for Bradshaw State Farm Insurance Company. Pat was a member of the Church of Hope and former member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala, She volunteered at the church as well as Inter Faith Emergency Services.
Pat is survived by her devoted husband, Tommy Ball of 60 years of Ocala, FL; daughter, Darlene Smith and husband, Larry, of Knoxville, TN; son, Tommy Ball and wife, Tara, of Tampa, FL; three sisters, Doris Thompson, Sunni Prekup, and Maggie Dukes; brother, Bobby Estes; grandchildren, Brandon, Sydney; and a host of friends and her best friend, Pongo.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Church of Hope at 2:00 pm all are welcome to attend and help celebrate Pat's life. Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to Interfaith Services, 435 NW 2nd ST, Ocala, FL 34475 in memory of Pat.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020