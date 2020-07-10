GRIFFEN, PATRICIA E.
Patricia E. Griffen, 86, of Ocala, Florida passed away July 7, 2020 at her home in Ocala, Florida. She was born in Miami, Florida a daughter of the late Silas and Ruby Jernigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Claude E. Griffen; sisters, Nelda F. McDonald, and Nancy Lee Jernigan; and brother, Robert E. Jernigan.
Prior to her retirement she was a Bookkeeper in the Marion County horse industry. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Summerfield, Summerfield, FL where she served as Sunday School Director, sang in the church choir and served on numerous committees throughout the years.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert Powell of Hollywood, FL, Jack Powell, and his wife, Anne of Mustang, Oklahoma; daughter, Sharon Stump and her husband, Allan of Ocala, FL; and son, Lawrence E. Griffen and his wife, Laurie of Shelby, AL; step-daughters, Patricia Peavy, and her husband, Wayne of Tallahassee, FL and Teresa Capeletti of Ocala, FL. Patricia was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The First Baptist Church of Summerfield from 2:00 Pm to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 3:00PM on July 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield Educational Building Fund, NLC. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com
