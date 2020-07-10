1/1
PATRICIA E. GRIFFEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRIFFEN, PATRICIA E.
Patricia E. Griffen, 86, of Ocala, Florida passed away July 7, 2020 at her home in Ocala, Florida. She was born in Miami, Florida a daughter of the late Silas and Ruby Jernigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Claude E. Griffen; sisters, Nelda F. McDonald, and Nancy Lee Jernigan; and brother, Robert E. Jernigan.
Prior to her retirement she was a Bookkeeper in the Marion County horse industry. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Summerfield, Summerfield, FL where she served as Sunday School Director, sang in the church choir and served on numerous committees throughout the years.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert Powell of Hollywood, FL, Jack Powell, and his wife, Anne of Mustang, Oklahoma; daughter, Sharon Stump and her husband, Allan of Ocala, FL; and son, Lawrence E. Griffen and his wife, Laurie of Shelby, AL; step-daughters, Patricia Peavy, and her husband, Wayne of Tallahassee, FL and Teresa Capeletti of Ocala, FL. Patricia was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The First Baptist Church of Summerfield from 2:00 Pm to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 3:00PM on July 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield Educational Building Fund, NLC. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved