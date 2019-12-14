|
|
BOARDMAN, PATRICIA GAY
Anthony - Gay Seiler Boardman, 58, passed away on
December 5, 2019.
She was born on September 18, 1961 to Winston and Herriette Seiler.
She is preceded by her father Winston Seiler.
She is survived by her loving husband, Albert Boardman; mother, Harryette Seiler; son, Aaron Boardman; sisters, Regina Seiler Whitehead, Pamela Seiler, and Angela Seiler Morton; brothers, Troy Seiler, Swain Seiler and Daryl Seiler; 6 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019