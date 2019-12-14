Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Baptist Church
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BOARDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA GAY BOARDMAN


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA GAY BOARDMAN Obituary
BOARDMAN, PATRICIA GAY
Anthony - Gay Seiler Boardman, 58, passed away on
December 5, 2019.
She was born on September 18, 1961 to Winston and Herriette Seiler.
She is preceded by her father Winston Seiler.
She is survived by her loving husband, Albert Boardman; mother, Harryette Seiler; son, Aaron Boardman; sisters, Regina Seiler Whitehead, Pamela Seiler, and Angela Seiler Morton; brothers, Troy Seiler, Swain Seiler and Daryl Seiler; 6 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -