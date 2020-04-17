Home

PATRICIA GILLIGAN

PATRICIA GILLIGAN Obituary
GILLIGAN, PATRICIA
Ocala - Patricia Ann Gilligan, 84, passed away on April 13, 2020, in Ocala, Fl.
She was born on December 22, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Bowling Green, Kentucky and graduated from WKU with a degree in Education.
She is preceded by her daughter, Mary Kathleen
Gilligan; brother, Hardin Thompson; and grandsons, Colin Every and Kelly Gilligan.
She is survived by her loving sons, Patrick Gilligan (Carol), Michael Gilligan; daughters, Colleen G. Sands (Rusty), Tammy G. Every (Lang), brother, Kelly Thompson; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
