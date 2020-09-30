1/1
Patricia H. Trautman

Belleview - Patricia H. Trautman, age 83, passed away at home in Belleview, FL on Friday, 9/25/20. A native of McKeesport, PA, Pat had a passion for rescuing and caring for animals. She worked as a veterinary assistant and spent countless hours volunteering at animal shelters, most recently at "Friends of the Animal Shelter" in Newport, TN.
Patricia and her late husband of 56 years, Donald, retired from Ocala, FL to Cosby, TN where she resided for 26 years. She was preceded in death by her husband and their son, Scott. Pat is survived by son Jay Trautman and wife Sharon of Ocala, FL, daughter Jackie Moser and husband Gary of Belleview, FL, and daughter Cindy Schumann and husband Rick of Eustis, FL. Her grandchildren include Shawn Horne, Gwynne Lewis, Molly Gill, and Patricia Trautman. Great grandchildren are Mya, Kayla, Blake, Lauren and Aiden.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to Friends of the Animal Shelter, 420 Humane Way, Newport, TN 37821.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
