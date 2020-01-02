Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
Wake
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
55 SW 3rd Ave
Ocala, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
55 SW 3rd Ave
Ocala, FL
PATRICIA JONES


1951 - 2020
PATRICIA JONES Obituary
JONES, PATRICIA
ANN BERNARD, 'PAT,' 68
Mrs. Patricia Ann Bernard Jones peacefully slipped away to be with God on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mrs. Patricia was born on December 8, 1951 in Ocala, Florida. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Ocala High, class of 1970, she furthered her education at Cortez Peters Business School. After, retuning to Ocala she employed by Dr. Steinberg and worked for Ocala Housing Authority. Mrs. Jones was employed by Marion County School Board where she worked at Ward Highland Elementary School until she retired.
Mrs. Jones was a long-life member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She was a Troop Leader for Girls Scouts of America for many years. She served on the Advisory Board for the Boys and Girls Club and was a member of the Lucky Savings Club.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories a devoted son, Levy Jones III; seven brothers and five sisters, Vernon Bernard (Fannie), Tommie Bernard (Sandra), Nathanial Bernard, Jerome Brown (Annie), Ricky Bernard, Gregory Bernard (Trish), Wilma Bernard Chisholm, Sharon Brown Coaxum, Rena Roberts (Jimmy), Debra Wooden, Karen Bernard Woodberry (Wesley); one grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Public viewing on Friday January 3, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Wake Service on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm ay Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 55 SW 3rd Ave, Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Jones will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 55 SW 3rd Ave, Ocala, FL.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
