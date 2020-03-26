Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
New Zion MBC
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA K. (Mack) MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA K. (Mack) MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL,
PATRICIA K. MACK
Ocala - Ms. Patricia Mack Mitchell, 75, transition to be her heavenly father on March 19, 2020 at her residence. She was a graduate of Killeen High School and certified with Florida childcare credentials.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, Maria Poole (Melvin), Kama Kyrie Mitchell (Christy), Corey Mitchell (Shayla); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Donna Harrison; brothers, Willie Mack, Jr., Ricardo Mack, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration for Ms. Patricia Mitchell will be held on 11:00AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at New Zion MBC, Rev. Eric Cummings, Pastor. Eulogist, Cory Nichols. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley- Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -