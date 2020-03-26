|
MITCHELL,
PATRICIA K. MACK
Ocala - Ms. Patricia Mack Mitchell, 75, transition to be her heavenly father on March 19, 2020 at her residence. She was a graduate of Killeen High School and certified with Florida childcare credentials.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, Maria Poole (Melvin), Kama Kyrie Mitchell (Christy), Corey Mitchell (Shayla); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Donna Harrison; brothers, Willie Mack, Jr., Ricardo Mack, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration for Ms. Patricia Mitchell will be held on 11:00AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at New Zion MBC, Rev. Eric Cummings, Pastor. Eulogist, Cory Nichols. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley- Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020