BLACKMER, PATRICIA M.
Patricia M. Blackmer, 92, of Ocala, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living in Ocala. Patricia was a native of Tewksbury, MA, and moved to Top of the World from Hoover, AL. Patricia was a longtime dedicated employee of Landmark Union Trust Bank in St. Petersburg, working as a teller and customer service officer before moving to Hoover. Patti always maintained her ties to New England through her sports allegiances to the Boston Braves, now the Atlanta Braves, the Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, Boston College, Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA, and Clemson University in SC. Her professional football allegiances included the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.
She was predeceased by 'Auntie' Esther Hashem where Pattie was considered a beloved member of the Hashem family in St. Petersburg since her very young years. She also was predeceased by her longtime banking and close friend, Dorothy Dillard of Top of the World.
Survivors include her dear friends, Margaret and Thomas Hashem of Greenville, SC, and their son, Thomas, and his wife, Amanda and their three children in SC. She is survived by Jane Wilson, her loving caregiver.
A Memorial Mass Service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala, FL, on February 21, 2020 at 8:30am. Donations may be made in her name to Florida Blind Center, Ocala, Fl. Online condolences may be sent at
www.Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020