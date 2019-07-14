|
|
RALSTON, PATRICIA
Patricia Ralston, 88, went with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 while under the care of Hospice of Marion County.
Pat was born in Cairo, Georgia on October 6, 1930 and was raised in Thomasville, Georgia.
Pat moved to Ocala, Florida in 1970 where she became a member of First United Methodist Church. Following a career selling real estate, Pat worked for the Marion County School Board. She enjoyed tennis and golf. Having graduated from the University of Florida, Pat was a gator for life. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Elks Club. Pat had many friends dear to her. Loving treatment of animals was a passion to her.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Edith Norland.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Collette Brient (Bruce) of Keystone Heights; Son, Laurence Ralston (Debbie) of Ocala and daughter Linda Wissel (Ditmar) of Ocala. Grandsons, William Ralston, David D'Andrea Jr. and Jakob Wissel; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Juliette and William Ralston II.
Per her wishes, there was a spring Celebration of Life in April, 2019, where Pat was surrounded by family and friends.
Our family will be forever grateful for all of the kindness, caring and thoughtfulness her many friends showed her throughout the years. Our family will also be forever grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses, aides, chaplain and entire staff of Estelle's House, who in mom's last days treated her with incomparable dignity and gave her compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Marion Humane Society, Hospice of Marion County or First United Methodist Church are appreciated.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019