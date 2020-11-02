Patricia Shelley Saunders

Ocala - Parents: Faye and Ben Shelley

Siblings: John Shelley

Born: Miami Florida in 1941

Grew up in the golden era when the most important things were God, country, family, and friends

Attended Citrus Grove Elementary and Junior High before graduating from Miami High School '58.

Patty met Cliff Saunders in 1956 and a short three years later they were married on 07/16/59. They had one son Chuck, born 04/01/61. Chuck was a proud graduate of the University of Florida, and former employee of Mohawk Industries and Humana Insurance. Chuck preceded his mother in death.

Patty and Cliff lived in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and Miami before settling in Ocala in the late 90's. Some of Patty's best memories were with her son at Sigma Chi functions and attending football games at U of M on Friday nights, Gator games on Saturday, and Dolphin games on Sunday. She was an accomplished wife, mother, Realtor and water skier.

Patty's greatest accomplishment was knowing Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and today she walks the streets of heaven in conversation with her son. Patty is survived by her beloved husband Cliff of 62 years who will forever miss the love of his life.



