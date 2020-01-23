|
THOMAS, PATRICIA
Patricia Thomas, 69, of Fort McCoy, peacefully transitioned into her eternal resting place surrounded by family on January 21, 2020 at the Estelle's Hospice House in Ocala, Florida.
She leaves to remember her love and smile her husband, Joseph Thomas; her children, Christine Newport (Robert), Herman Thomas (Susan), Bryn Thomas, Keith Thomas and Kelvin Thomas; her sisters, Susie Rae Cliffton, Freddie Mae Green (Julious), Daisy Mae Hill, Lorraine Young (Roy) and Geraldine Patterson.
All services will be held at Greater A.O.H Church of God (921 SW 3rd Street Ocala, Fl). Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 25,2020, 1:00 pm. The viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020