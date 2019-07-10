|
|
ROWLEY, PATSY ANN
Patsy Ann Rowley passed away July 5,2019 in her home in Ocala, Florida. Patsy was an insurance agent for many years in Marietta, Ohio prior to retiring to Ocala. She also worked part time in Ocala at an agency for several years. Patsy was a seamstress and quilter and made many quilts for family and friends. She was a avid reader and spent many hours with a book in her hand.
Patsy married James Rowley in August 1974, who survives her. She leaves four daughters, Christine (Wayne) West, Lori (Clifford) Barnes, Nora Christian, and Tyra Rowley. She also leaves four grandsons; and eight great grandchildren; rer brother, Charles (Pam) Bowman II; and sister, Carol (Bernie) Cooper.
She is preceded in death by her parents;, a grandson, Shane; and two husbands.
Viewing will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1:00-2:30 with a service to start at 2:30PM, prior to Cremation and interment at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at a later date. Baldwin Brothers Cremations made the arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 10 to July 11, 2019