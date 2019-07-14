|
WISEMAN-SNIDER, PATSY
Patsy 'Putts' Wiseman-Snider June 10, 1943-July 3, 2019
Patsy Karen Wiseman-Snider entered into eternal life on July 3, 2019 in Ocala, Florida after complications suffered from a fall in May.
She was loved by so many and once you were a friend of
hers, you were for life. She had friends who were family and her family were her friends. Truly the best of both worlds. She spent her life cultivating friendships wherever she went.
Patsy was born June 10, 1943 in Grayling, Michigan to Wilbur 'Bud' and Margaret (Fletcher) Wiseman. Her father was a Merchant Marine and sailed the Great Lakes. When Patsy was two, she came to live with her great uncle and aunt, Jenson and Frances Ziebell, in Grayling and was raised by them. She had a wonderful childhood in Grayling and had an instant big sister in Phyllis (Ziebell) Kesseler. Phyllis got the little sister she has always hoped for and they began a lifetime of sisterly love and friendship.
Her father remarried Patricia (McCarthy) Wiseman in 1953 and Patsy added two special brothers to her life: Monty and Shaun.
Patsy graduated from Grayling High School in 1961 and was a member of the Grayling Ski Team and loved everything about going to school in Grayling with all of her classmates. After high school, she attended Central Michigan University for a brief time, but her hometown was calling her back.
She began a career with Bear Archery in 1970 where she felt blessed to know and work with Fred Bear and all of her wonderful co-workers who became friends for life. Patsy developed a love of golf during her time in Grayling and got the nickname of 'Putts,' which she was known as for the rest of her life. She spent a short time living in Traverse City, Michigan and working for an ad agency. In the early 1980s, Putts relocated with Bear Archery to Gainesville, Florida, where she continued to cultivate many of her Grayling friendships and gain more new friends.
In the late 1980s, she rekindled a friendship with Chuck Snider and they married on June 2, 1989 in Ocala, Florida where they had a beautiful 29 year marriage together of adventure and love. Putts and Chuck traveled the country for a short time with their '5th wheel' and also spent many summers back in Grayling where you could find them at the public library and Goodale's Bakery. In Ocala, Putts and Chuck could be found weekly at Richard's Place with her special friends that were truly like family. She treasured all of her Florida friendships.
Putts valued her family and friends more than anything in the world. She never missed a family gathering and would travel to Texas and Michigan to be part of special events of her nieces and nephew. She loved her sister, Phyllis, more than anything in the world and looked forward to their weekly phone calls which have been a ritual for over 50 years.
Putts was preceded in death by her parents, (Jenson and Frances Ziebell and Bud and Pat Wiseman); and her husband, Chuck (2018); and his two sons, Curt and Bradley.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in- law, Phyllis and Roger Kesseler; her brothers, Monty (Jill) Wiseman, and Shaun Wiseman; stepdaughter, Nan Hurlbutt; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; step grandsons; and so many special friends.
Her family is so grateful to her friends, Carolyn and Donna, who helped care for her during these past six weeks.
Cremation has taken place and Putts gave the ultimate gift of life by being an organ donor. A memorial service is being planned at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12th in Grayling, Michigan where her ashes, along with Chuck's ashes, will be buried in a family plot at Elmwood Cemetery.
There was only one Putts in the world, and we were all blessed to have had her in our lives. We will miss her infectious laugh and the joy she brought to all of us. She had a deep faith, and we know she is enjoying eternal life with Chuck and her parents.
Those wishing to make a donation in Putts' memory are asked to consider the Crawford AuSable Excellence in Education Foundation (CAEEF) where a scholarship is being established in her memory to assist Grayling High School graduates. (CAEEF c/o Kim Schmidt 1135 N. Old US 27 Grayling, MI 49738)
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019