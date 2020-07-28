MESSENGER, PATTY LEE

Ocala - Patty Lee Messenger, 76, passed away on July 23, 2020, in Ocala, FL. She was born on July 6, 1944, to Earl and Kathleen E. Lincoln, in Corydon, Indiana. She was a loving wife and mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is preceded by her husband, Gary Messenger; and sister, Katherine Frazer.

She is survived by her sons, Bryan Messenger (Julie), Craig Messenger (Debbie); sister, Carolyn Keith; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She lived in Indpls, IN and worked at RCA on the assembly line. Moved to Ocala FL in 1984 and worked at Walmart as Dept Manager until she retired. She enjoyed NASCAR, painting and sewing and spending time with her cousin Patty Lou, as well as her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and is deeply loved.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



