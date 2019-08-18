|
|
CONNER, PAUL A.
Paul A. Conner of Ocala, FL passed away June 26, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice Center in Ocala. Paul was born on September 12, 1937 in West Palm Beach, FL.
He is predeceased by his previous wife of 42 years; and his brother, Gene Conner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Glenna Conner of Ocala, FL; sister, Barbara Lockliar; son, Paul A. Conner, Jr.; daughters, Cindy Mitchell, and Mary Lou Wilson; grandchildren, Sean Conner, Jennifer Conner, Racheal and Molly Mitchell; great grandchildren, Conner Nunez and Ava Mae Conner.
Inurnment took place in Middelburg, FL on August 2, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019