Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL CONNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL A. CONNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL A. CONNER Obituary
CONNER, PAUL A.
Paul A. Conner of Ocala, FL passed away June 26, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice Center in Ocala. Paul was born on September 12, 1937 in West Palm Beach, FL.
He is predeceased by his previous wife of 42 years; and his brother, Gene Conner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Glenna Conner of Ocala, FL; sister, Barbara Lockliar; son, Paul A. Conner, Jr.; daughters, Cindy Mitchell, and Mary Lou Wilson; grandchildren, Sean Conner, Jennifer Conner, Racheal and Molly Mitchell; great grandchildren, Conner Nunez and Ava Mae Conner.
Inurnment took place in Middelburg, FL on August 2, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.