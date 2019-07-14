|
FORGÉT PAUL B.
Paul B. Forgét, age 90, passed away June 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at The Legacy House in Ocala, FL following a brief illness.
Paul was born August 12, 1928 to parents Alice Forgét, née Provencher, and Edward A. Forgét in Manchester, NH.
Paul graduated from West High School in Manchester and spent much of his teen years pursuing his interests in electronics and amateur radio. He earned an executive license in Morse code, built his own HAM radio and amateur radio station, and accumulated multiple memberships and certificates with the radio societies of the time.
In January of 1949, he enlisted in the US Army regulars as a Communications Specialist and was assigned to the 22nd D Anti-Aircraft artillery unit as the Chief Radio Operator. In his time in the army, he traveled extensively across the US, training other operators, and rising to the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged in October of 1951. In the year following, he met and then married Marie Chiasson on April 24, 1954 at St. Marie Church in Manchester, NH. They welcomed four children over the next 7 years. In September of 1956, Paul moved his family to Wappingers Falls, NY after accepting a position at IBM, Inc. He remained a hard-working and faithful employee at IBM until his retirement on July 1, 1989. Following his retirement, Paul spent much of his time volunteering at the local hospitals, with his grandchildren, and communicating around the world on his HAM radio.
Shortly after his wife's retirement, Paul and Marie moved once more to finally settle in Ocala, FL in 1997. Paul and his wife enjoyed traveling in those initial years of their retirement, spending summers in Vermont, taking a cruise to Alaska, and a trip to France among others. He continued his volunteer efforts at the local Ocala hospital until declining health forced him to stop. Paul was a loyal Red Sox fan, enjoyed a good golf game, was an avid reader, and had the patience of a saint when taking his granddaughter fishing. He always appreciated quality time spent with friends and family. An overall quiet and introspective person, those who knew Paul well knew him to have a wicked sense of humor and be full of stories.
Paul was a strongly principled man and he leaves behind a legacy of continuous service to others, dedication to his family, and a strong commitment to doing the right thing.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years Marie Forgét, née Chiasson; son, Michael P. Forgét and his wife Vickie, son, Edward Forgét, daughter, Annette DeVenuto, née Forgét, and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Andrea Forgét, William Forgét and his wife Rebecca, Michelle Forgét, Nathalyn Jimenez, née Forgét, and her husband Ivan, and Elisa Kozlowski; as well as great-grandchildren, Emilia Forgét, Isabelle Jimenez, and Elias Jimenez.
He was predeceased by his son Thomas Forgét.
A funeral mass will be held at 12pm noon at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, FL on July 31, 2019. Interment will occur at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Research Hospital or The Legacy House- Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019