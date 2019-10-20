|
SIMPSON, PAUL DAVID
Paul David Simpson, 67, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born in Ocala, Florida to Douglas and Marjorie (Ritchison) Simpson. He was a plumber most of his life though very capable in the field of carpentry, electrical, welding and masonry. He enjoyed nature and working outside. One of his favorite pastimes was finding the most unique items at flea markets, yard sales and estate sales; and learning about the history behind the special pieces he would find among the treasures.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Douglas Walter Simpson and Marjorie Ritchison Simpson.
Survivors include his wife, Pat, of 42 years; two daughters, Kim Monday and Erin Simpson, both of Ocala, Florida; a sister, Pamela Gerard (Richard) of Reddick, Florida; and a granddaughter, Lacey Horton, also of Ocala, Florida
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick, Florida. Pastor James Johnson, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anthony First Baptist Church or Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019