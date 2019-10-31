Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL E. HAYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL E. HAYES Obituary
HAYES, PAUL E.
Paul E. Hayes, 85, fell asleep in death on October 23, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruthe E. Hayes; his daughter, Pamela S. McVay; as well as his parents and four siblings.
He is survived by his children, Earl 'Bud' Lee (Patsy), Christopher B. Lee (Debbie), Mark A. Hayes, Martin A. Hayes (Jennifer), David J. Hayes (Lolly), and Charles V. Hayes (Darla); as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Paul was born at Willard, Ohio and Graduated from West Salem High School in Wayne County. He joined the Navy and completed two around-the-world tours before the age of 22. He fondly remembered all the places he had visited for the rest of his life. He met the love of his life, Ruthe, at her restaurant and soon after they were married and spent the next 56 years together.
Together, they raised seven children. During their marriage, they owned businesses such as construction, restaurants, beauty shops, and gift shops. Besides his Navy career, Paul worked in several different fields including teaching, surveying, and was a master electrician. In 1962, Paul and Ruthe studied the bible with Jehovah's Witnesses and later symbolized their dedication by water baptism. Throughout the remainder of his life, Paul worked hard to apply bible principles in his life. Paul will be remembered for being meek and humble as well as his good sense of humor.
Arrangements have been made for a memorial service at Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -