|
|
HAYES, PAUL E.
Paul E. Hayes, 85, fell asleep in death on October 23, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruthe E. Hayes; his daughter, Pamela S. McVay; as well as his parents and four siblings.
He is survived by his children, Earl 'Bud' Lee (Patsy), Christopher B. Lee (Debbie), Mark A. Hayes, Martin A. Hayes (Jennifer), David J. Hayes (Lolly), and Charles V. Hayes (Darla); as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Paul was born at Willard, Ohio and Graduated from West Salem High School in Wayne County. He joined the Navy and completed two around-the-world tours before the age of 22. He fondly remembered all the places he had visited for the rest of his life. He met the love of his life, Ruthe, at her restaurant and soon after they were married and spent the next 56 years together.
Together, they raised seven children. During their marriage, they owned businesses such as construction, restaurants, beauty shops, and gift shops. Besides his Navy career, Paul worked in several different fields including teaching, surveying, and was a master electrician. In 1962, Paul and Ruthe studied the bible with Jehovah's Witnesses and later symbolized their dedication by water baptism. Throughout the remainder of his life, Paul worked hard to apply bible principles in his life. Paul will be remembered for being meek and humble as well as his good sense of humor.
Arrangements have been made for a memorial service at Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019