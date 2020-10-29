Paul Emerson Wilson Jr.

Paul Emerson Wilson Jr., 80, passed away October 28, 2020 at Hospice Legacy House after a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Christ the King Anglican Church, 4440 SW 3rd Ave in Ocala at 3:30 p.m.

The son of Dr. Paul Emerson Wilson Sr. and his wife, Elta Frances Metcalfe Wilson, both deceased, Mr. Wilson was born February 4, 1940 in Bartow, Fl and moved in 1941 to Ocala where his father opened his Osteopathic medical practice.

Mr. Wilson was educated in Ocala public schools, attended one year at Marion Military Academy of Alabama, and graduated from Ocala High School. He attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland and Central Florida Junior College. He earned a BA degree in business administration in 1962 from Florida State University in Tallahassee.

He returned to Ocala to join the firm of Turner, Green and Norman, CPAs, and studied to take the state CPA exam. He formed Crippen, Reiter and Wilson, CPAs then formed his own CPA firm in 1971.

Mr. Wilson was raised a Master Mason Nov. 15, 1979, and served as Treasurer of Marion-Dunn Lodge No. 19. He served as Worshipful Master of Ft. King Daylight Lodge No. 389 in 2018. He was invested with the rank of a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason in 1991; was a member of the York Rite; and a member of Morocco Temple of the Shrine.

Always active in his church, he helped found St. Patrick's Episcopal Church of Ocala, founded St. George's Anglican Church of Ocala in 1981, and was a member and served as Senior Warden of St. Martin's Anglican Church of Ocala.

He was a member of Ft. King Lions Club, Ocala Elks Club and Sons of the Confederate Veterans. A former member of the Ocala Jaycees, he was active in the old Jaycee Christmas Parade Committee, and was a member of the Shrine cooking crew, and well known as the man who cooked grits for the old Ocala Chamber of Commerce Fish Fry which would feed hundreds of hungry Ocala, attracting as many as 3,000 when the events were stopped.

He and Margaret (Peggie) Carpenter were married Oct. 7, 1960. Mrs. Wilson died after a brief illness in May, 2016.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his son, Paul Emerson Wilson III and his wife, Sandy of Williston; a son Cory C. Wilson and his wife, Adina of Ocala; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Butler and her husband Kendrick and their to be born daughter of Ocala; a grandson, Hayden Wilson and his wife, Vanessa, both Sergeants in the U.S. Air Force, and a great grandson, Kai, all of Okinawa, Japan; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Louise Thrasher Carpenter of Ocala; a brother-in-law, Oliver Roy Carpenter Jr. and his wife June of Lakeland; and a host of friends.

Countryside Funeral Home of Anthony is handling arrangements.



