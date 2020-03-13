|
ROBERTS,
PAUL FREDERICK
Paul Frederick Roberts, age 76, went home to be with his Lord, passing peacefully in his sleep, on March 5, 2020. Paul was born August 8, 1943 in Hornell, New York, to Frederick and Kathryn (Luchsinger) Roberts. He grew up in Angelica, New York, and graduated from Angelica Central School in 1961. He then attended Mohawk Valley Community College where he majored in Retail Business Management, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree. After college, Paul married the love of his life, Donna Lee Ellis. Shortly thereafter, Paul served in the Army from 1966-1972 and then worked as a salesman at his father's business, Fred Roberts Distributing Company. Paul was a wonderful father to his children, Paula and Frederick. He spent a great deal of time with them, 'making memories' as he called it. As a father, he was a great listener, highly supportive, loving, a good role model, and he was always there for his children when they needed him. Paul served as a fatherly role model for many including his nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Paul's hobbies included fishing and motorcycle riding. He enjoyed nature and, most of all, people.
Paul spent his life serving others in his community. He was an active member of the Angelica Fire Department for many years. He and Donna served together as Scout leaders and enjoyed many summers leading the Boy Scouts on camping trips at Elk Lick. In 1989, Paul and Donna moved to Ocala, Florida, to be near Donna's parents. While living in Ocala, Paul and Donna became Youth Directors at their church. Paul had such a positive impact on the youth that some continued to contact him into their adulthood, sharing news about their marriages and children. Paul was also a devoted and faithful husband. When his wife became ill, Paul took care of her and even learned how to do her makeup and hair. He never left her side, proving to be a powerful example of what love really looks like.
Paul was predeceased in death by his mother, Kathryn E. Luchsinger Roberts; his father, Frederick L. Roberts; and his wife, Donna L. Roberts.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula L. (Jim) Mighells; son, Frederick E. (Karen) Roberts; and grandchildren, Michaela (Taylor) Jaeger and Jason Roberts.
The family will be having a viewing on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:30am-12:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Ocala located at 2801 SE Maricamp Road Ocala, FL 34471. A funeral service celebrating Paul's life will start at 12pm also at the First Baptist Church of Ocala, and a reception will follow the funeral service. In addition to the services in Florida, there will be a Celebration of Life held in Angelica, New York, at the Angelica United Methodist Church, during the summer of 2020 (date to be announced). Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica, New York. Contributions in honor of Paul's memory may be made to the Angelica Fire Department and the Angelica United Methodist Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020