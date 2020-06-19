KNAPP, PAUL J.
Paul J. Knapp, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Ocala, Fl. Mr. Knapp, an Ohio native, was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris, his parents Samuel Knapp & Mary Bumpus Knapp as well as five sisters and two brothers.
Mr. Knapp is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wendy; a brother, Sam Knapp; children, Karen Cooper, Paul (Jeff) Knapp, Edward Knapp, Jane Patrick, and Barbara Knapp; stepchildren, Linda Gusky, Madelene Doren, Sheila Rayoum, Lanny Singleton, Kimberly Demole, and Lori Tilton; along with a large host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for Mr. Knapp will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 3:00 PM in the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church 1400 E. Hwy 40, Silver Springs, Florida 34488. Private Family Interment will be held at a later date in Ohio. Memorial Contributions in Mr. Knapp's honor may be gifted to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place Chapel, Ocala, Florida. Online Condolences as well as fond memories may be left for the Knapp family by visiting
www.BaldwinCremation.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.