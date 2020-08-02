1/
Paul L. McIntyre Jr.
MCINTYRE, JR., PAUL L.
Paul L. McIntyre, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born on July 9, 1943 in New Britain, Ct. to Paul and Ruth McIntyre. He was the youngest of three children. Paul was an entrepreneur who grew very successful businesses throughout his life, the most recent being Yours Truly Cards & Gifts in Ocala, FL. His greatest accomplishment was his family.
Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda McIntyre; one son, Jason McIntyre; and three daughters, Kim (Guy) Sabin, Tracey (Patrick) Regenold, and Karen (John) Butler. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
There will be a family memorial and celebration of life in his honor at a later date. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
